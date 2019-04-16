× Resorts Casino Tunica closing in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Tunica Casino will stop gambling operations this summer.

Business Wife says Penn National Gaming will close the Resorts Casino in Tunica, Mississippi on June 30.

Employees received notice on Tuesday.

Penn National Gaming cited aging infrastructure as one of the reasons they plan to close the 25 years old casino, which has gone through several names and ownership changes. They also cited growing casino business at Southland Gaming in West Memphis.

Penn National Gaming also owns First Jackpot and Hollywood Casinos.

In January 2019 Tunica Roadhouse stopped gaming operations and left the hotel open.