Resorts Casino Tunica closing in June
This Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, shows slot machines at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort encouraging electronic betting at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort advertises imminent full casino operations at the horse racing track in Hot Springs, Ark. Oaklawn and Southland Casino and Racing in West Memphis will both begin live table games on April 1, fewer than five months after voters approved a casino amendment to the state's constitution. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Tunica Casino will stop gambling operations this summer.
Business Wife says Penn National Gaming will close the Resorts Casino in Tunica, Mississippi on June 30.
Employees received notice on Tuesday.
Penn National Gaming cited aging infrastructure as one of the reasons they plan to close the 25 years old casino, which has gone through several names and ownership changes. They also cited growing casino business at Southland Gaming in West Memphis.
Penn National Gaming also owns First Jackpot and Hollywood Casinos.
In January 2019 Tunica Roadhouse stopped gaming operations and left the hotel open.