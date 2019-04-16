One person dead following shooting in Frayser

One person transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting this morning at Trezvant and Caperwood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in Frayser.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of North Trezevant where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The local fire department confirmed to WREG one person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

It’s unclear if a suspect is known or in custody.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

 

