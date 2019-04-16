× Marion officer denies stealing pills in court hearing

MARION, Ark. — A Marion, Arkansas police officer accused of stealing drugs appeared before a judge for just a few minutes on Tuesday, but it’s clear that he’s well-versed in the legal system and staff in Marion.

Lieutenant Freddy Williams is accused of stealing marijuana and pills from an evidence locker room. His attorney entered a not guilty plea and cited his client’s lengthy law enforcement career.

When asked if he had anything to say about the charges against him Williams said, “No m’am. My attorney is behind me right now. Talk to him.”

So we asked Attorney Robert Newcomb about the case.

“I understand that it’s marijuana, which is technically not a narcotic,” Newcomb said. “I think they said there’s pills missing, but we categorically deny taking any pills.”

Surveillance was initially set up in an evidence room after officers became suspicious of someone tampering with the office. A state report says Williams confessed to the police chief and others and apologized for smoking the marijuana that he stole.

Newcomb highlighted Williams’ several decades long career with the department and said he almost died in the line of duty after being shot in the head. “You have a very decorated 20-year veteran, so it’s a very unusual circumstance,” he said.

Williams is currently relieved from the Marion Police Department with pay pending the investigation. He is expected to be back in court this summer.