× Man killed, another injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Egypt Central and Kerwin in Raleigh Tuesday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers are still on the scene. One of the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. They crashed into a pole after the shooting.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.