× Man critical after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Parkway Village left one man in critical condition Tuesday.

The shooting happened at 3759 Hyacinth Drive Tuesday afternoon. Police found one man who had been shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said information suggests the suspects knew the victim. They said the suspects left the scene in a black Dodge Caliber westbound on Apple Blossom.

This case is ongoing.