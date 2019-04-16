× Man accused of attacking former co-worker with bat in MATA headquarters parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A MATA employee was rushed to the hospital following a violent attack by a former co-worker at the local headquarters.

The victim said she was in the parking lot at 1370 Levee Road Monday when she was approached by a former employee named Melvin Chaney. That’s when Chaney reportedly began assaulting the woman with a baseball bat, striking her about the head.

The impact of the blows sent the woman to the ground, but that didn’t stop the attack. The victim stated the man continued to hit her with the weapon.

Police said two witnesses saw what happened and tried to intervene, but were unsuccessful. They called police for help.

Chaney was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities didn’t release a motive for the attack.