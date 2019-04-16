× Live at 9: 1968, the Orpheum’s new season & the Binghampton International Festival

1968: The election that changed politics in America

In 1968 is often considered one of the most turbulent of the 20th century in the U.S. From the assassination of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 and so much more, we were a nation at war at home and abroad.

Author and University of Memphis History Department chair Dr. Aram Goudsouzian’s new book chronicles the 1968 election that forever changed politics in this country.

The 2019-2020 Orpheum season

The Oprheum will finish out the 2018 -2019 Broadway season with the much-anticipated arrival of Hamilton to the Memphis stage, but that does not cap things off.

President and CEO Brett Batterson reveals what they've already got planned for the 2019 -2020 season.

'The Death of the Angry Black Woman'

Spring time means spring cleaning for many of us, but there's more to throw out than just those old clothes or junk you have stuffed into a closet.

Author and Pastor Jameliah Young-Mitchell wants you to kiss anger goodbye as well with the help of her book "The Death of the Angry Black Woman."

Binghampton International Festival

The Binghampton community is located at the geographic center of Memphis and since its inception it has experienced a wide-range of shifts.

Now this neighborhood is filled with global diversity and plans to celebrate what makes it wonderfully unique.

Shay Stevens and Kate Kananuria was here to explain.