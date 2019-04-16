× Former elementary school teacher enters Alford plea on sexual exploitation of a minor charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Cummings Elementary School teacher took a plea deal after being indicted on two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler learned Bragg Lampkin agreed to take an Alford plea in court on Tuesday. This type of plea allows a defendant to acknowledge that the state has enough evidence to get a conviction without admitting guilt. Lampkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail, four years probation and told he would have to register as a sex offender. In return, the state agreed to drop the second count.

While discussing the matter in court, Lampkin’s attorney also requested his client be granted diversion, which allows a crime to be omitted from a person’s criminal record. Both the state and judge took issue with that request, with prosecutors calling it “an insult.”

The judge went on to say he wasn’t going to do that since granting him diversion would give Lampkin the opportunity in the future to be placed in another teaching role.

According to court documents, Lampkin’s alleged crimes happened between November 2017 and December 2017, as well as January 2018 through March 2018.

WREG first told you Lampkin was under investigation in February 2018, but he was never identified due to his not being charged at the time.

Lampkin resigned in June 2018. That’s when the district notified the state of its investigation.

In February 2019, WREG uncovered a lengthy file from the state, detailing numerous conversations and written reports from students. According to the documents, more than a dozen people claimed Lampkin constantly talked about sex, and some said he made inappropriate comments and masturbated in the school.

At least seven students admitted that Lampkin showed them porn. One wrote, “He repeatedly asked me if I watched porn. Then he started showing porn on his phone.”

And then there’s one student’s disturbing testimony claiming he masturbated in Lampkin’s classroom. He stated, “I did it once or twice in his class at the end of the day since he didn’t have class. I was in the classroom. He was about 20-feet away at his computer.”

The state said in all 20 kids came forward with “disturbing allegations.”

We also found out that prior to these allegations, Lampkin had also been investigated by the Memphis Police Department and Child Services back in 2015 when he was accused of touching boys inappropriately.

Officers claim they couldn’t confirm those allegations.

In 2012, he was suspended three days for inappropriate comments he made to students.

WREG also found out Lampkin was suspended in 2010 and resigned to a different school after the district said he lied about the background check of a volunteer of his football team.