Father accused of firing gun near local community center

Posted 10:00 am, April 16, 2019, by

Anthony McCanery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis father was arrested after police say he fired a shot near a local community center and with juveniles present.

An officer assigned to the Bickford Community Center said he heard a single shot just across the street in the 200 block of Bickford  and ran to investigate. When he arrived he met a man named Anthony McCanery who claimed he was shooting off fireworks.

However, three juveniles on the scene told a different story.

They stated that McCanery’s daughter had been involved in a fight with another juvenile at some point on Monday. After the fight was over, the man came out of his home, pointed a pistol at the juveniles and then fired a shot into the air.

McCanery later admitted to being the person who fired the shot. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

