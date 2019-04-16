× Battle over Bible leads to assault charge for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument over the Bible at an apartment tower turned violent between two men, Memphis police say.

Police say Carl Ivory, 65, became angry with another man as the two had a “Biblical conversation” at Paul Borda Towers in the Medical District.

About an hour later, the victim said Ivory asked him to come behind the building. The victim thought Ivory was going to turn the other cheek and apologize.

Instead, police say Ivory hit the man in the face with a handgun, knocking him to the ground and nearly causing him to black out. He was taken to Methodist Hospital with a facial fracture.

The attack allegedly happened in September 2017, but a warrant was issued Sunday and Ivory was taken into custody Monday.

He is charged with aggravated assault.