9-year-old witness describes deadly shooting in Raleigh: ‘They keep shooting over here’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible for fatally shooting one person and inuring another in Raleigh Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Regency at Raleigh apartments. Neighbors say they heard up to eight gunshots and were terrified. But perhaps the most troubling witness we spoke to was just a child.

A 9-year-old boy, with permission from his father, told us what he saw while playing outside of the apartment complex: “I saw the man pointing at the ground shooting and people started running out.”

The boy says he and his friends ran and saw one of the people who had been shot.

“They were holding the man and trying to put him in the car,” he said.

We also spoke to his older sister, who was home that day as well. “Then I saw them put his body in the car and stuff, and it was a heartbreak. I cried myself, because I don’t like seeing stuff like that,” she said.

Several neighbors described hearing anywhere from five to eight gunshots around 8:30 p.m.

“I was laying in bed and I hear about eight gunshots. I got up and looked out the door,” a neighbor said. He says not long after the gunshots he saw nearly 20 police cars.

Police aren’t releasing much information about what led up to the incident. But neighbors say, regardless of the details, it’s upsetting to hear a life was lost. Many of them worry about what could happen there in the future.

“I’m scared, because they keep shooting over here,” the 9-year-old said.