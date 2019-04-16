Wooten Transports, Inc. Regional Drivers Needed

Regional Drivers Needed

WOOTEN TRANSPORTS INC.

MEMPHIS, TN.

Wooten Transports Inc. is seeking regional drivers to pull dry bulk loads, liquid loads, and non-tarp flatbed loads out of their Memphis, TN terminal.

Primary operating radius is 600 miles of Memphis. Out 1-2 nights then back home. Maximum nights out are 3 per week.

50% of loads are out and back the same day. Great pay and great home time. 2018 average was $64,892. PAY OF .53 TO .57 CENTS PER MILE ON LAYOVER LOADS PLUS $25 PER DIEM!!!

EARNING POTENTIAL OF $55,000-75,000+

Percentage based/mileage/hourly pay based on what commodity-2018 Average was $64,892.

Paid Vacation: 1 week after 1 year, 2 weeks after 2 years paid at $750.00/week

Paid Holidays: 6 paid holidays @ $150 each

Training Pay

Per Diem of $25 per overnight layover

Detention Pay @ $16/hr

Breakdown Pay @ $16/hr

Referral Bonus of $600

Safety Bonus (Averages $600-1000 every 6 months)

Company Paid $15,000 Life Insurance

Simple IRA Retirement plan. Company match up to 3%.

Humana Group Health, Dental and Vision Insurance Available

Requirements are:

Minimum age 23

Class A CDL with tank and hazmat endorsement

2 years recent driving experience

Good MVR

Positive attitude toward safety and safe driving

Must be dependable

FULL TIME AND PART TIME POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE

Click HERE

or Contact Sidney Hardin at 1-800-264-9031 or shardin@wootentransports.com for more information.

ABOUT WOOTEN TRANSPORTS INC.

Founded in 1943 by W.H. Wooten, Wooten Transports, Inc. began operation as a liquid hauler of refined petroleum products serving petroleum jobbers and consumers from Memphis, TN to points in West Tennessee.

Soon thereafter, service was expanded into surrounding states, operating primarily as a hauler of petroleum products, including asphalt, tar products, residual fuel oil and compressed gases. In 1963, service was expanded to include dry commodities such as cement, fly ash, clay and lime. At this time, a terminal was opened in Nashville, TN to serve middle and east Tennessee. In 1994, the refined petroleum products division was sold to Transport South allowing the company to focus on transporting dry bulk, asphalt, and tar products into and out of Memphis, TN.

In 1997, dedicated carriage service was added. Power unit with driver service was added to service customers with specialized trailers to transport their products throughout the mid-south. Staffed with a veteran driver force and a knowledgeable staff, Wooten Transports, Inc. is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation of a variety of products throughout the region.