Where to get last minute tax prep help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may be one of the many procrastinators when it comes to filing your taxes and remember the deadline is midnight.

If you think you’ll need more time, you must file for an extension. Just go to the IRS website and fill out form 4868. It still needs to be postmarked by Monday. That will get you another six months.

But, if you owe money, you still need to pay the estimated tax by Monday as well.

If you file late, the penalty is five-percent per month on any unpaid taxes.

If you need help several libraries and community centers across the Mid-South are offering free tax help for a little while longer on a first come, first serve basis.

FTP (Free Tax Prep) Sites

Shelby County

United Way Plaza

1005 Tillman Street

Memphis, TN 38112

January 22 – April 15, 2019

Tuesdays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Wednesdays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Thursdays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Fridays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturdays 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Appointments – Call 2-1-1 (901-415-2790)

Walk-ins ONLY, Monday April 15, 2019 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Binghampton Development Corporation (Impact America FTP Site)

280 Tillman Street

Memphis, TN 38112

January 16 -March 2, 2019 Schedule:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon – 8:00 pm

Fridays from Noon – 6:00 pm

Saturdays 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

March 3- April 15, 2019 Schedule:

Mondays – Fridays 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Call (844-829-3786) to make appointment or walk in

Hickory Ridge Mall

6075 Winchester Rd

Memphis, TN 38115

January 21 – April 15, 2019

Mondays 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesdays 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Thursdays 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Fridays 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturdays 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Appointments – Call 2-1-1 (901-415-2790)

Walk-ins ONLY (unless previously made appointment) on Monday April 15, 2019 10am -7 pm

Southland Mall Super Site

1292 Shelby Drive

Memphis, TN 38116

January 21 – April 15, 2019

Mondays, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tuesdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm /4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Thursdays, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Fridays, Noon – 7:00 pm

Saturday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Appointments – Call 2-1-1 (901-415-2790)

Walk-ins Welcome; April 15, 2019 is for WALK INS ONLY 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Ed Rice Community Center (Impact America FTP Site)

2907 N Watkins St

Memphis, TN 38127

January 25-March 2, 2019

Mondays & Wednesdays from 12:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Fridays from 12:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturdays from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

March 3 – April 15, 2019 Schedule:

Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Call 844-829-3786 FOR Appointment; WALK INS WELCOME

Raleigh Library (Super Site)

3157 Powers Road

Monday, April 15 10am – 7pm (Walk-ins only)

TIPTON COUNTY

Tipton County Public Library

3149 Highway 51 N

Covington, TN 38018

January 28 – April 15, 2019

Mondays & Wednesdays 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Appointments Call 2-1-1 (901-415-2790)

Walk-ins Welcome

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, ARKANSAS

West Memphis City Library

213 N. Avalon Street

West Memphis, AR 72301

January 26 – April 13, 2019

Monday, April 15 2019 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Walk ins only

Appointments Call 2-1-1 (901-415-2790)

Walk-ins Welcome

DESOTO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

M.R.Dye Library – Horn Lake

2885 Goodman Road

Horn Lake, MS 38637

Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

AARP SITES (GIVES PREFERENCE TO 60 AND OLDER BUT WILL SEE OTHERS IF SLOTS AVAILABLE)

Shelby County

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Avenue

Mondays through Saturdays 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Friday, February 1, 2019 – Monday, April 15, 2019

CLOSED Monday, Feb 18, 2019 (Presidents’ Day) and Thursday, April 4, 2019 (MLK Jr. Memorial Day).

(3rd Floor Business/Sciences Department); Sign in sheet put up every day around 6:00 pm on front door

Saturday, April 13, 2019 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Monday, April 15, 2019 9:00 am – 4:30 pm on 3rd Floor

Bartlett Branch Library

Mondays & Tuesdays 10:00am — 1:30pm; closed Mon April 8and Tue April 9; open Thu&Fri April 11&12

Monday, Feb 4 – Monday, April 15, 2019

Desoto County, Mississippi

M.R. Davis Public Library

8554 Northwest Drive

Southaven MS 38671

Mondays 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (last person taken at 3pm)

February 4 – April 15, 2019