Teen charged with shooting at East Memphis home twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he confessed to shooting into a family’s East Memphis home twice last week.

Paul Turner is charged with aggravated assault. Police say others were involved.

On April 9, a woman living in the 1000 block of South White Station near Park told police someone had shot into her house while her son and brother were inside. Police found eight shell casings.

Witnesses on the scene said the shooter took off in a black sedan after firing shots at the home.

The next day, police responded to a shooting at the same address. The woman told police she was sleeping inside at the time.

There was no word on what led up to the shootings.