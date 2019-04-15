Suspects wanted after South Third business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released video of two individuals accused of breaking into a pharmacy a week ago.

On April 8, officers were called to 4155 South Third Street after the suspects cut the front gate and then pried open the doors of the business around 2 a.m. Once inside, they ran to the narcotics section of the pharmacy while carrying a red bag.

It’s unclear if they got away with anything.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a gray Chrysler 300.

If you know anything that could help catch these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.