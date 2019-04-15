Rhodes College renames building due to namesake’s racist past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First Ole Miss did it, and now another Mid-South institution is changing the name of one of its buildings after studying the past of the man for whom it was named.

Rhodes College is known for beautiful architecture, but three years ago, a rumble started over the names of buildings on campus — specifically Palmer Hall.

“Early on, President Troutt, who now has retired, formed a team. Faculty, staff and students came together to understand what need to do to take on issues related to naming and renaming,” said Rhodes College Provost Milton Moreland.

Moreland says that group learned more about Benjamin Palmer, a minister from New Orleans.

"He’s probably most famous for trying to defend slavery and segregation using the Bible,” Moreland said.

They spent three years discussing what to do, until last Friday, when the sign for Palmer Hall came down.

The college is renaming the building Southwestern hall, paying tribute to the name of the college before it moved to Memphis in 1925 and was later renamed Rhodes in 1984.

Some students said it's about time.

"I think it’s a great idea. It’s a great time for change,” Marisa Moore said.

In fact, it’s hard to find anyone on campus who openly disagrees with the move.

"I think it’s a step in the right direction for the school, and more importantly for the South and the country,” Bobby Pettit said.

Moreland says they did hear from concerned alumni.

"The board is adamant rather than erase history, we bring to light the history of the college and pay more attention to it than we’ve been doing,” Moreland said.

Inside the building, there’s already a plaque up talking about who Benjamin Palmer was. School officials say they’re going to add a second plaque next to it to provide some extra context.

They say that’s the best way to honor history while moving into the future.

“You want to honor tradition but there comes a point where you have to look at what people have done and realize it’s not representative of what we want to do as a country,” Rhodes freshman Isiah Pratt said,

It’s still worth noting, less than 10% of Rhodes students identify as African American.

We asked officials if they plan to increase those numbers in the future. They called that a priority and say they’re working on it every day.