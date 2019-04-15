× Mid-South woman used stolen social security numbers to get approved for lease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is facing serious charges after police say she used different social security numbers to get approved for a lease.

According to Crye-Leike, Cassie White was given a lease for a property on Brimfield Cove in Cordova in 2017. She lived there until March 7, 2018 when it appears that she moved out to Arlington.

In March 2019, it was discovered that the social security on the application did no belong to White, but instead to a man out of Topeka, Kansas. That victim told police he didn’t know White and wished to prosecute.

In the police documents it said White used different social security numbers. Authorities didn’t say who the other social security numbers belonged to.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with identity theft, criminal impersonation and using false identification.