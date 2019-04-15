Manhunt Monday: Who killed this aspiring Memphis rapper?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aspiring rapper was gunned down in the middle of the day. Now his family says it may have been his success in the music industry that got him killed.

Derrick Morrow, 22, was murdered in December 2016.

Dewanna and Antonio Ferby never imagined they would be explaining to their two small grandchildren what happened to their father.

"You've ruined me, my family and his children, you took life from his kids," they said.

Memphis Police detectives say he was in the 3200 block of Edgewater Street when someone started firing shots into his car.

Morrow tired to drive away but he lost control and crashed into a mailbox. When police arrived, he was already dead.

"I be at work sometimes feeling like I'm about to lose myself, but honestly the only thing that's keeping my here, is the fact thatIi have two more children and he left me with two granddaughters," his mother said.

The two little girls who are constantly asking about their daddy.

Ferby says the day her son was murdered, he was packing to move into his first apartment. Sshe says he was a young man with a bright future that was cut short too soon.

"He was robbed from me, they stole my baby, they took my baby from me. Yes I've dealt with the fact that he's not coming back, I know that he's not coming back, but I need closure and I can't have that until I get justice."

Investigators say they still don't know who killed Morrow. They're not sure if someone he knew was trying to carjack him or rob him.

What they are sure of is that someone knows who killed him, and they're not talking.

If you know anything about who killed Derrick Morrow, call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH.

If you have a story that you would like us to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at manhuntmonday@wreg.com.