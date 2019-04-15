× Man says Memphis won’t fix damages from 2017 storm cleanup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown man is frustrated after he says tree clean-up crews left more damage on his street than they came to clear out.

It’s been a year and a half since crews came to clean up after the Tom Lee storm on Memorial Day of 2017, and he’s still getting no results. He said the crews were sent by the city, but no one’s taking responsibility.

“It was a disaster over here,” said Raymond Tyler, describing the storm that took down a giant tree on his street . “They had the power outage for about a week and a half, two weeks. The trees were down blocking.”

He says the city of Memphis sent out contractors soon after to clean up the debris.

“They cut the trees up and pushed them all up in our yard to clear the streets,” he said. “This guy had a great big bucket on a crane. He’d take the bucket up and drop it down.”

In the process, Tyler says they chipped away the sidewalk, his railing, a water meter, his neighbor’s driveway and more.

“The bucket did that damage. The bucket busted all this up. The bucket came here and busted this up,” he said.

He says they fixed his railing and said they’d be back to fix everything else but never returned.

“I’ve called in, called in and they pass me from this person to this person to this person. I said, ‘I’ve had enough.’”

He says he’s worried he’ll get in trouble for having the sidewalk out of compliance, but doesn’t want to clean up the contractors’ mess — especially if it was made on the taxpayer’s dime.

“I’m a little frustrated because I figure we shouldn’t have to do this.”

We reached out to the city and MLGW.

MLGW says they’re going to come replace this meter.

The city says even though it was a city contractor Tyler is going to have to go through them to get this fixed since he waited a year to file an official claim.

We’re reaching out to them as well.