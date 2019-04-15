Live at 9: Memphis City Council, NAACP Freedom Fund Luncheon, David “D.L” Jennings & Dr. Jamie Hardy

Memphis City Council preview

It’s budget season for the city of Memphis and a number of projects are also on the horizon, including the much-needed construction on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Needless to say, the Memphis City Council has much to discuss at this week’s meeting.

Council members Patrice Robinson and Martavius Jones joined us.

NAACP Freedom Fund Luncheon

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Memphis branch will shine a light on the conversation of women's rights and equality this weekend. The NAACP's annual Freedom Fund Luncheon is set for Saturday. President Deidre Malone and fellow member Gale Jones Carson joined us to talk about it.

"Gift of the Shaper"

An epic struggle between good and evil is what you'll get in David "D.L" Jennings' new book, "Gift of the Shaper.

Eat this, not that

The key to getting healthy can start in the kitchen and it doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Board-certified pharmacist, best-selling author and lifestyle expert Doctor Jamie Hardy talked about making the switch to eating clean.