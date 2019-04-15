Family: Three people, including child, pregnant woman, dead in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas and the ATF have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a house fire overnight.

According to police, first responders made the scene on Bailey in Earle around midnight and found at least one person dead. They wouldn’t go into details, saying they would hold a news conference on the matter at 10 a.m. Monday.

The family told WREG’s Melissa Moon a woman who was eight-months pregnant, her boyfriend and the woman’s five-year-old were all killed. They believe the two adult victims were shot multiple times before their home was set on fire.

The family also said they believe they know who the suspect is.

Police have not confirmed any of that information, saying they couldn’t release any details at this time.