MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big delays Monday morning following a five-car crash on Interstate 40.

WREG’s Corie Ventura said the accident happened between Chambers Chapel and Canada Road, closing all of the westbound lanes.

One lane heading east was also blocked.

It appears some of those involved were injured, but their conditions have not been released.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the accident to be cleared by 10 a.m.

🚨Big delays on I-40W between Chambers Chapel & Canada Rd due to crash! ALL WB lanes BLOCKED! pic.twitter.com/gxAZ9jq59S — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) April 15, 2019