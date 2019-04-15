× Covington mayor announces fire chief’s resignation

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Fire Chief Michael Naifeh resigned from his position on Monday, several weeks after he was indicted on several charges.

In a letter dated Monday, Mayor Justin Hanson announced the resignation was effective immediately and thanked Naifeh for his “contributions to our fire department and our community, and for his dedication to public service.”

In early March, Naifeh was charged with official misconduct and theft under $1,000 after he used the city credit card. He was booked into the Tipton County Jail.

“When the circumstances that lead to this indictment came to my attention some time ago, Chief Naifeh stated the use of the city credit card was inadvertent, and he made full restitution to the City. However, since the matter involved public finances, I felt obligated to inform the Comptroller of the Treasury for further investigation, and I did so immediately,” Hanson told WREG at that time.

Naifeh was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the proceedings.