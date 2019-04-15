× Boy, 12, missing in Mississippi

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Dakota Kelly on Sunday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says he may be with his non-custodial father, Dallas Kelly, and his father’s girlfriend Gabriella Fleming.

The trio may be traveling in a Gray Honda SUV with Illinois license plates. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Highway 404 from Dakota’s home in Duck Hill toward Interstate 55.

Dakota was last seen wearing dark blue and light blue Kobe Bryant Sneakers with gray and black Puma sweatpants, a plain white t-shirt, and a black and gray Columbia sweatsuit jacket. Dakota is 5’2″ and weighs 140 pounds.

Dallas Kelly is 6’3″ and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen in a red jogging suit, red hat and red sneakers. Authorities say he has faded tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dakota or Dallas Kelly is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 858-0019.