Woman dead after car accident in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been pronounced dead after a car accident in Castalia Heights.

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 10, in the 2000 block of South Parkway East.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition at the time of the accident. On Saturday morning, she was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Sherrita Washington.

Police have not released information on what caused the accident.