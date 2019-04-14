× SCS board member charged with DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools board member has been charged with DUI after getting into a two-car crash downtown, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, an officer responded to the wreck in the 200 block of North Main Street on Saturday. When he approached McCormick’s vehicle he could smell a strong odor. When asked if he had been drinking McCormick said, “Yes. I had one drink about an hour ago.” He said he had the drink while attending the Regional One Night Gala.

McCormick says the wreck occurred when the driver of the second vehicle struck the “rear driver-side door” of his car, causing both vehicles to spin and come to a complete stop. Two people in the second car were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

McCormick was then taken into custody and performed a field sobriety test. He’s charged with driving under the influence.