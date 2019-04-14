× Man charged in deadly crash, victim identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man for a crash that killed one woman and injured three children.

Jerry Cathey, 26, has been charged with failure to exercise due car, driving with a suspended, revoked or cancelled license and violation of financial law.

The crash happened in Fox Meadows on Saturday, in the area of Knight Arnold and Mendenhall.

According to an affidavit obtained by WREG, Cathey was driving westbound on Knight Arnold when he lost control of his truck and slid into the opposite lane of traffic. A car traveling eastbound on Knight Arnold struck Cathey’s truck on its passenger side.

The passenger in Cathey’s car was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have identified her as 27-year-old Lakisa Smith.

Cathey and three children who were in the other car were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The affidavit says that Cathey was placed under arrest when he arrived at the hospital.

When WREG arrived on the scene Saturday, several people who work and shop in the area said that the intersection is dangerous and has been an issue for years. One woman who works nearby told WREG that she has seen at least four serious accidents and has had nearly a dozen close calls herself.

“With this, kind of like a dead man’s curve, people are always getting into accidents around here,” said Chyna Nichols, who works at the Furniture Depot in the area. “People are always flying around here. They’re like in a hurry to get to wherever they gotta get to not knowing that there’s daycares around here, the kids coming from school.”

Cathey will be arraigned in court on Monday morning.