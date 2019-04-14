× Man accused of beating daughter with wooden board, strangling her after she skipped school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested for beating his daughter with a 2×4 wooden board and strangling her after she confessed to skipping school, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers responded to a child abuse call in the 2600 block of Burns Avenue on Friday. The victim said her father, Brian Wheeler, punished her for skipping school that day by repeatedly beating her with a wooden board that was wrapped in duct tape. She was hit multiple times on her left arm and thigh. The father then strangled the victim until she almost lost consciousness.

The victim told officers her grandfather, Avan Wheeler, told her to lie and say her boyfriend beat her so that her father wouldn’t get arrested.

The victim has visible bruises on her neck and face.

Brian Wheeler has been charged with aggravated child abuse. Avan Wheeler is charged with child neglect.