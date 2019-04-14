× 901 FC falls to in-state rivals Nashville SC in latest road match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC could not close out a career-night in Nashville, falling 2-0 in its first meeting with Nashville SC.

Saturday night’s match in downtown Nashville began by being delayed 90 minutes due to lighting in the area.

From the first whistle however, Memphis (1-4-2, 5 points) showcased its defensive quality stopping Nashville (3-1-1, 10 pts) attacks in its final third. Nashville took 12 shots in the first half and goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell was again phenomenal making save after acrobatic save.

The clubs entered halftime with the score knotted-up at 0-0 following a rain-soaked first half.

Memphis came out of the gates firing in the second half with sub Rashawn Dally almost converting a chance just three minutes in. Dally and his teammates doubled their shot total in the second half to five.

But it was Nashville that struck late after midfielder Matt LaGrassa was in the right place on the left side of the box, converting off a Ropapa Mensah assist in the 77th minute.

Four minutes later, Mensah scored himself to make it 2-0 for the hosts as Nashville rode its late lead to a win.

Despite the loss, Memphis had a number of highs Saturday night including the debut of midfielder Cameron Lindley, who led the team in passing (59 passes, 90 percent accuracy). Caldwell also had a career night with five saves bringing his total to 15 on the season.

Lindley, Caldwell and the rest of 901 FC return to AutoZone Park on April 27 to take on the Charleston Battery at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for that match are now on sale.