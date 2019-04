× Woman critical after two-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Whitehaven on Saturday.

Memphis Police said one of the vehicles in the crash at Shelby Drive and Hodge Road was overturned.

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a female juvenile was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

We will update if we learn more about this situation.