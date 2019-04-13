× Suspect who shot Marshall County deputy identified

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Police have identified the man who shot a Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy and then forced a barricade situation on Friday.

Randy Vaught fatally shot himself after shooting at a deputy at least three times, barricading himself in his house and holding law enforcement in an hours-long standoff near Hunters Run off Cayce Road.

Sources said Saturday morning that the deputy is alert and had surgery on his leg. A bullet-proof vest likely saved his life.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.