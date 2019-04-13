× People say intersection where woman was killed in crash is dangerous

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who frequent businesses and work near the Fox Meadows intersection where two cars were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning say the stretch of road is dangerous and has been a problem for years.

A woman was killed and four others – including three children – were sent to the hospital in critical condition when an SUV and car crashed a couple hundred yards from the intersection of Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall around 10 a.m.

“It’s terrible to know that one of her family members – a sister, a brother or something like that – they’re gonna wake up knowing that their mom or their aunt or their cousin didn’t make it to wherever they were going to make it to earlier on a Saturday,” said Chyna Nicholas, who works nearby. “That’s terrible. That’s a nightmare.”

In the three years she’s worked at the Furniture Depot, Nicholas says she’s seen at least four serious accidents, and has had nearly a dozen close calls herself.

“With this, kind of like a dead man’s curve, people are always getting into accidents around here,” she said. “People are always flying around here. They’re like in a hurry to get to wherever they gotta get to not knowing that there’s daycares around here, the kids coming from school.”

And she’s not the only one.

Every single person on the block WREG spoke with Saturday agreed that the spot is dangerous.

“Bad intersection. Gotta be careful,” said Miles Boyd, who says he regularly visits a dry-cleaning business on Knight Arnold and has also had some close calls. “It’s a lot of speeding and a lot going on.”

People also agree that most drivers go well over the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

“Like 60, 65, yea,” Nicholas said. “It’s crazy.”

She says so many people have crashed into power poles on the block, several have started to lean.

Police haven’t said whether speed or wet roads may have contributed in Saturday’s crash, but no matter what caused it, Nicholas admits she’s worried for her safety every day.

“You can be as safe as you can as a driver, but knowing that other people aren’t as aware and attentive to the road and they’re not really worried about how they’re driving, that’s very, very scary to know that now my life is in their hands and they don’t really care,” she said.

Police haven’t released the name of the woman who was killed.