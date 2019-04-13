× One suspect captured in West Memphis concert shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in West Memphis, Arkansas say a suspect wanted in a concert shooting that killed two people has been arrested and charged.

Raheem Stackhouse was taken into custody just after midnight Saturday, police reported. U.S. Marshals, the ATF and Crittenden County deputies assisted in his capture.

Stackhouse is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Another man, Reginald Smith, was also listed as wanted in the shooting. Police have not announced his capture.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 6 at a concert for Memphis rapper Kevo Money at 2nd Chance Automotive Repair and Body Work on East Broadway. The auto shop doubled as a nightclub.

Police still haven’t released the victims’ names, but a witness identified one as Nathaniel Henderson, who went by Kingboohead Henderson, and loved ones on social media identified the second victim as JuWuan McClendon, who was known as Wuan Hunned.

West Memphis Police have offered a $2,000 reward for information in this case, another deadly shooting on Oxford Street the same night, and the death of a teenager killed Friday morning while playing video games at his grandmother’s house.