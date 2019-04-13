× More than 1,300 without power after tree falls on power lines in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,300 people are without power Saturday after a tree fell on power lines in Germantown while storms move across the Mid-South.

Germantown Police said the tree fell on power lines on Poplar Avenue at Ashmont, west of Forest Hill Irene Road.

Police said the westbound traffic on Poplar was shut down until the tree can be moved. They urged drivers to find an alternate route.

MLGW’s outage map currently shows more than 1,300 customers without power across the county, with most of those in Germantown.