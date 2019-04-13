× Man arrested after allegedly using car with 3-year-old inside as cover during Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a man used a car with a 3-year-old boy inside as cover after he and another man got into an altercation that led to gunfire in Frayser on Friday.

Police got to the scene at 11:59 p.m. April 12 near James Road and Rangeline Drive. A suspect, Dechario Vanhook, got out of his car and got into a verbal argument with the other man.

The two then pulled handguns and started shooting at each other. Vanhook ran to the opposite side of his car, using the car with the 3-year-old boy inside as cover, and fired shots at the other man, police said.

Police said these actions placed the child “in imminent risk of serious bodily injury or death.”

Vanhook was taken to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video from the nearby store.

Vanhook admitted to officers that he fired shots at the other man, and he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated child endangerment.

35.199882 -89.976187