SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old died Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Raleigh LaGrange Road near Collierville Arlington Road.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it was a single-vehicle crash where the car crashed into a tree. The 15-year-old was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, SCSO said.

The cause of this crash has not yet been determined.