1 killed, 4 others injured in accident in Fox Meadows

Posted 10:35 am, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, April 13, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene investigating an accident that has killed one woman and left four other people critically injured.

The accident happened in the area of Knight Arnold Road & South Mendenhall Road.

Police say that one woman has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Three children and one other adult are being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

WREG is heading to the scene now. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

