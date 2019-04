× Two shot on Kansas Street; gunman flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two people were hurt in a shooting Friday evening in the Riverview area, and the gunman is on the loose.

Officers were in the 1900 block of Kansas around 6:30.

They said a male victim was in critical condition and a female victim was in non-critical condition.

The suspect was known by the victims, but fled the scene in a newer model white Dodge Ram, police said.