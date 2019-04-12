× Texas police say body found in 1986 is missing Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in League City, Texas say they have identified a body found there in 1986 as a Memphis woman.

The remains of the woman, whose name has not yet been released by police, was discovered in an oil field, League City Police said.

Media outlets in Houston say the area is known to locals as “The Killing Fields,” and the bodies of dozens of women have turned up there over the years.

League City Police say they used genetic technology to identify the body connected to Memphis, as well as another body found in 1991.

They plan to release the names and discuss the cases Monday morning.

The investigations into the deaths of the two women are active, police said.