Police say two injured in shootout on Whitehaven street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male victim was in critical condition and another non-critical after a shooting Friday afternoon in Whitehaven.

Police said it happened at 2:20 at East Holmes and Cresser. No arrests have been made.

Preliminary information from police said the two people were shooting at each other. Two vehicles that are believed to have been involved left the scene, and police are looking for them.

#breaking: Shooting on Holmes not far from Millbranch. Hearing someone started firing into the black Infiniti on the left. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Vxa6tpVQ4Y — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) April 12, 2019

Man told me he saw two people loaded into this ambulance, so it sounds like two shooting victims. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/EDJtR1Fb2u — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) April 12, 2019