× Family: 16-year-old dead following drive-by shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 16-year-old was killed following a shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas early Friday morning.

According to police, first responders were called to 2000 East Harrison around 2 a.m.

On the scene, the family told WREG that the teen was inside the home when someone pulled up outside and started spraying the house with bullets. The teen was hit and killed.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers (870) 732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-7555.