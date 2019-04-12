One person in the hospital after shooting in Southeast Memphis

Southeast Memphis — One person is recovering at the Regional Medical Center after being shot early Friday morning.

It happened on Crescent Park Drive, between Ash Park Drive and Pinehill Park.

Memphis police say the received the call of a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The fire department was called to take the victim to the Regional Medical Center.

WREG crews are headed to the scene and will provide updates throughout the morning.

