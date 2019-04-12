× Memphis-based company’s vehicle involved in serious bridge accident in South Carolina

LADSON, S.C. — A Memphis-base company’s vehicle was involved in a serious accident in South Carolina that resulted in charges being filed against the driver.

A tractor trailer owned by National Drayage Services out of Memphis was traveling down I-26 in Ladson when it hit the College Park Road Bridge on Thursday. The impact caused “serious damage” to the bridge and forced the closure of two outside lanes.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they are working to repair the bridge and hope to have traffic running again smoothly soon.

The driver of the big rig was identified as Jeffrey Stokes, 53, of North Carolina, WCSC reported. He was taken into custody and charged with over width load, over height load and operation without an oversized/overweight permit.

According to documents from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the same company was fined more than $29,000 after it was deemed they violated motor vehicle safety rules in 2013. It’s unclear if they will face any fines for this issue as well.

Ladson, South Carolina is located between Charleston and Summerville.