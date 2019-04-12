× Marvel spinoffs: Loki, Falcon and Scarlet Witch are coming to Disney+

LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios has created a blockbuster brand that’s made $18.5 billion at the global box office. Now Marvel’s universe of heroes is heading to Disney+.

At Disney’s investor day on Thursday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased four new shows with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans will only be able to see on Disney+.

Rumors have swirled about these shows for awhile, but Thursday marks the first time Disney confirmed that they’re coming to the streaming service, which is scheduled to launch on November 12.

For $6.99 a month, subscribers will be treated to the following four original series:

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen will reprise their respective “Avengers” roles as The Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in “WandaVision.” Feige didn’t provide a lot of details, but he showed the audience concept art that featured the two Avengers in a black and white photo dressed in 1950’s fashion. The spinoff series is scheduled to premiere in year two of Disney+’s launch.

Scheduled for launch in the first year, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will return as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, in an Avengers spinoff series aptly titled “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Feige said the series will take a “deeper dive” into the story of these two superheroes who started as enemies and became friends.

Thor’s brother Loki will also get his own spinoff show on Disney+. Feige didn’t reveal much about “Loki,” except to say that the trickster god will be up to his usual mischief. The series is scheduled for year two.

And finally, there is “What If…” This may be Feige’s most intriguing reveal. “What If…” is Marvel Studios first animated series and each episode will “explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head,” according to Disney. Feige said that one of the episodes reimagines what would have happened if Steve Rogers never became Captain America. It’s set to premiere in year one, according to Disney.