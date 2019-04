× Man shot in Frayser, condition unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was shot Friday afternoon in Frayser. but they have limited information beyond that.

Police got to the scene around 11:59 a.m. near the James and Hollywood intersection. They found a man who was shot, and he was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officers said they have one person detained.

This investigation is ongoing.