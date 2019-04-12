Live at 9: Retiring baby boomers, organ donation, Earthquake & Chef Gaye Sandoz

Posted 10:51 am, April 12, 2019, by

Connecting seniors with the tools they need

Baby boomers are retiring in record numbers leading to a major strain on federal and state budgets.  In fact, Tennessee ranks number 18 in the country when it comes to seniors having a negative impact on the state’s economy. But there is some good news in that there is help available for aging adults right here in Shelby County.

As Kim Daugherty explained, the Aging Commission of the Mid-South works to connect the elderly and their families with the tools they need.

Organ donation

Friday is Blue and Green Day 901, which is part of National Donate Life America's month-long campaign. Amber Pettis and Randa Lipman explain how you can get involved.

Comedian Earthquake

This Washington D.C. native and Air Force veteran may be nicknamed after a natural disaster, but he's clearly no catastrophe when it comes to comedy. From the small screen to the big screen, Earthquake keeps us all laughing.

Cooking with Chef Gaye Sandoz

Jambalaya, etoufee and gumbo. It's all the stables of Creole cooking, and now Chef Gaye Sandoz shows you how you can make it in your own kitchen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.