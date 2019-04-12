× Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers recalled as officials confirm over 30 infant deaths

(CNN) — The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are recalling all of the company’s Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, with the commission linking the product to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

The recall will impact about 4.7 million sleepers, the commission said.

The decision comes a week after the commission and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the product, prompting calls from the American Academy of Pediatrics and grieving parents for an immediate recall.

The commission said Friday that “over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances” since 2009.

The recall did not say what caused the infants’ deaths.

Last week, the CPSC had only cited reports of 10 fatalities — of babies 3 months or older — but a Consumer Reports analysis linked the popular sleeper to 32 infant deaths, between 2011 and 2018.

Patty Davis, a spokeswoman with CPSC, had said the commission was aware of the report of additional fatalities and were looking into those deaths.

