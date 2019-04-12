× Ex-NFL running back charged in murder of 5-year-old

LAS VEGAS — A former NFL football running back arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of child abuse now faces murder charges after the 5-year-old girl died.

KLAS-TV reports Las Vegas police arrested 28-year-old Cierre Wood on Wednesday and added the murder charge Thursday. He originally was charged with first-degree child abuse and neglect. Police also have charged the child’s mother Amy Taylor with child abuse and neglect.

La-Rayah Davis was found unresponsive Tuesday night and was rushed to the hospital. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the five-year-old died as a result of child abuse. According to reports, an autopsy revealed the little girl was severe injuries including bruising to her body and a “large liver laceration.”

Wood played in college at Notre Dame and spent time in the NFL with Houston, New England and Buffalo. He most recently was released by the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes in 2017.