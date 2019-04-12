Construction workers find coyote stuck behind wall in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction workers were in for a surprise this week when they found a coyote stuck inside a wall at the Cook Convention Center.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the animal appears to have made his way inside the building and into the space sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. He was unable to get back out and had to wait for construction crews to arrive before he could be released.

An officer with the state agency was able to free the animal and release him back into the wild.

