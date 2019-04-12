Marshall County deputy shot; suspect barricaded in house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Marshall County deputy has been shot at least three time, authorities confirmed Friday night.
The sheriff and investigators were heading to the scene on Hunters Run off Cayce Road around 7 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect is barricaded inside a house.
The incident began with a drug operation that turned into a high-speed chase before the deputy was shot.
There is no word on the condition of the deputy.
This story will be updated as we learn more.