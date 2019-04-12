Marshall County deputy shot; suspect barricaded in house

Breaking: Marshall County deputy shot; suspect barricade in house

Posted 7:06 pm, April 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:04PM, April 12, 2019

Law enforcement lines up along Cayce Road in Marshall County, where a deputy was shot Friday night. (Andrew Ellison)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Marshall County deputy has been shot at least three time, authorities confirmed Friday night.

The sheriff and investigators were heading to the scene on Hunters Run off Cayce Road around 7 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect is barricaded inside a house.

The incident began with a drug operation that turned into a high-speed chase before the deputy was shot.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

