× Marshall County deputy shot; suspect barricaded in house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Marshall County deputy has been shot at least three time, authorities confirmed Friday night.

The sheriff and investigators were heading to the scene on Hunters Run off Cayce Road around 7 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect is barricaded inside a house.

The incident began with a drug operation that turned into a high-speed chase before the deputy was shot.

There is no word on the condition of the deputy.

This story will be updated as we learn more.